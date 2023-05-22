Armenia PM: We hope to reach agreement on text of peace treaty, to sign it as soon as possible

The military and political situation in our region continues to be tense; the Armenian government considers the promotion of the peace agenda as the primary method to overcome this tension. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

"Intense negotiations are underway on the peace and relations’ establishment treaty with Azerbaijan, and we hope to reach an agreement on the text and sign it as soon as possible. The perception of the international community is more and more inclined to the resolution that Armenia and Azerbaijan should recognize each other's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers and 86,600 square kilometers, respectively, without reservations, and that a dialogue should take place between Baku and Stepanakert regarding the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians.

"We agree with this logic and conduct the negotiations with this logic, emphasizing that the international mechanisms for guaranteeing the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue are extremely important. At the same time, I am convinced that the strategic guarantee of ensuring Armenia’s security is peace, which is possible by normalizing relations with all neighbors. This is not an easy process at all, but I believe it is what our people want and expect.

"Economic and budgetary indicators, I believe, are the reaction of the public and the economy to the peace agenda adopted by our government," said the Armenian PM.