News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Armenia PM: We hope to reach agreement on text of peace treaty, to sign it as soon as possible
Armenia PM: We hope to reach agreement on text of peace treaty, to sign it as soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The military and political situation in our region continues to be tense; the Armenian government considers the promotion of the peace agenda as the primary method to overcome this tension. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

"Intense negotiations are underway on the peace and relations’ establishment treaty with Azerbaijan, and we hope to reach an agreement on the text and sign it as soon as possible. The perception of the international community is more and more inclined to the resolution that Armenia and Azerbaijan should recognize each other's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers and 86,600 square kilometers, respectively, without reservations, and that a dialogue should take place between Baku and Stepanakert regarding the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians.

"We agree with this logic and conduct the negotiations with this logic, emphasizing that the international mechanisms for guaranteeing the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue are extremely important. At the same time, I am convinced that the strategic guarantee of ensuring Armenia’s security is peace, which is possible by normalizing relations with all neighbors. This is not an easy process at all, but I believe it is what our people want and expect.

"Economic and budgetary indicators, I believe, are the reaction of the public and the economy to the peace agenda adopted by our government," said the Armenian PM.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity…
 Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures
Pashinyan noted, however, that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment…
 Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
The Azerbaijani president noted about this after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart on Monday in Vilnius…
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves
And Artsvashen [village] is part of Armenia's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers….
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square km includes Karabakh
But issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format, the PM added…
 Pashinyan: CSTO membership may prevent Armenia from discussing security issues with other countries
If Armenia makes a de jure decision to withdraw from the CSTO, it will happen when Yerevan records that the organization has left Armenia, the PM stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos