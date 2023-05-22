Karabakh parliament: Armenia PM statement ignoring Artsakh people’s right to self-determination is null and void

The statement made by the Prime Minister of Armenia at today's press conference, in which he reaffirmed his readiness to include Artsakh in Azerbaijan, has caused great indignation and anger in Artsakh. This is noted in a statement by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly, which was read by MP Vahram Balayan during Monday’s special session of the parliament.

"[Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan, in fact, with his commitment, grossly violates the provisions of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia [(RA)] on Artsakh, in particular, the imperative basis of the decision of the RA Supreme Council of July 8, 1992 to consider unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia any international or domestic document where Nagorno-Karabakh will be noted as part of Azerbaijan," the aforesaid statement also says.

The statement once again reaffirms that the status of Artsakh has already been determined by the people’s expression of will of December 10, 1991, and no authority has the right to cancel it.

"For us, any statement of Nikol Pashinyan ignoring the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh, the right of self-determination of our people, and the fact of its realization, and any document drawn up based on it, are unacceptable and null and void. Artsakh will never give up the non-deviance of its struggle. Deeply worried about the current dangerous reality, the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh calls on all Armenians not to allow the disastrous steps taken by the authorities of the day of the Republic of Armenia to cede a part of the Armenian homeland—the sovereign territories of the Republic of Artsakh and Armenia—to Azerbaijan under the name of enclaves, which will inevitably lead to the loss of Armenian statehood,” the Artsakh parliament notes.

Also, the Artsakh National Assembly calls on the former presidents of Artsakh and Armenia to condemn today's statement of Nikol Pashinyan.

"Otherwise, we will consider your silence as a sign of agreement with RA Prime Minister," reads the statement of the National Assembly of Artsakh.