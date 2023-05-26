Armenia President: War of 2020 was predictable back in 1990-1991 but we didn't want to face the truth

I am convinced all of you are interested in Armenia, all of you are worried about the events taking place in Armenia. This was stated by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan during a meeting with the representatives of the Armenian community in Qatar Thursday at the Armenian embassy in Qatar.

"If we had been a country that did not have external problems, challenges, but simply dealing with its own problems, it could have had much greater success. Now we have problems, big challenges, we are trying to address them. Let me tell you that it's not easy, it's complicated. It is complicated because for years our ideas related to the future of Armenia have been different, in many cases we did not want to imagine and formulate that future to the end. Due to some circumstances, we left it to be solved by itself, or we said: ‘a new generation will come in the future, let them solve the issue.’ But it turns out that time is limited, new problems arise over time that you could not have predicted: what happened during the 44-day war of 2020," said the Armenian president.

He said that this war was predictable back in 1990-1991, when Armenians started trying to solve their problems with Azerbaijan through war.

"It was very visible that such a situation would happen, but we did not want to face that problem. It was easier to present to the public, to the Armenian people, that we have won the war in 1994, we had signed an agreement in May to stop the war, and then had said ‘the time will come, we will solve [it].’ We were in the so-called negotiation process for 20 years or more. During that negotiation, we again did not want to face the truth because it was clear that Azerbaijan was preparing for war. Now, in today's situation, as the state of Armenia, we are trying to solve the security issue of Armenia as well," emphasized Vahagn Khachaturyan.