Belgium releases Iranian diplomat Asadollah Asadi

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian announced that Iranian diplomat Asadollah Assadi, who was illegally detained in Germany and Belgium, has been released, Mehr reports.
"Mr.Asadollah Assadi, the innocent diplomat of our country, who was detained in Germany and Belgium illegally and contrary to international law for more than two years, is now on his way back to homeland and will soon enter our beloved Iran," Amir-Abdollahian said Friday on Twitter.
The Iranian FM also thanked the Sultanate of Oman for the positive efforts in this direction.
In February 2021, a court in Belgium sentenced Assadi to 20 years in prison, accusing him of allegedly planning an attack on the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran.