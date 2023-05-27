Bordachev: Turkey is very poorly represented in Central Asia

Turkey is very poorly represented in the Central Asian region due to lack of money. Timofei Bordachev, Academic Supervisor of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, Program Director of the Valdai Discussion Club, RIAC member, said on May 27, during a speech at a round table on the topic “Military-Political Union of Armenia and Russia.”



“We know that they have no money, the Turks, we know that Russia and Azerbaijan give investments. No way can they get into Central Asia. And the British don't have the money to seriously do something there. Now there is an investment hunger in the world, and the investments that are now coming to Central Asia are of Russian or Chinese origin.



And we are absolutely sure of ourselves here. Nothing worries us,” the Russian expert emphasized.



Bordachev also clarified the issue regarding threats to large countries.



According to the him, large countries as such Russia, the USA, India, China, can be threatened only by themselves, only by their internal problems.



He cited the collapse of the USSR as an example.



“The Soviet Union was ruined not by the fact that it lost the Cold War to the Americans, but by the fact that it had a deteriorating political system and a dysfunctional economy. That is all. Only internal problems. And Russia, America, potentially anyone can be threatened only by internal challenges," he said.