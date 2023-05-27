Serbia sends military units to Kosovo border

Serbian military units are being deployed in the direction of the administrative boundary line with Kosovo. This was announced by the Minister of Defence of Serbia Miloš Vučević, novosti.rs reports.
"I expect that they will be in their positions in the coming hours. We don't play war games, but Serbia's red lines are well known. At the moment, the deployment is being carried out according to the created situation, and they will remain in the positions until further notice," he said.
On 26 May, Kosovo Serbs and police clashed in northern Kosovo. The Serbs are dissatisfied with the results of the local elections won by the Albanians.