Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu vote in 2nd round of presidential elections

The two candidates for the presidency of Turkey voted at polling stations opened in schools at their registered place of residence in the second round of the May 28 presidential elections, fulfilling their civic duty.
According to Turkish Cumhuriyet, the ruling party's presidential candidate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voted in İstanbul's Üsküdar district. After the vote, he noted that the high turnout in the elections indicates that the people believe in a better future for the country.
Opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu cast his ballot in Ankara. After the vote, in a conversation with journalists, he called on everyone to participate in the elections in the name of Turkey, in order to see the country without dictatorship.
The second round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are held today, May 28, as neither incumbent President Erdoğan nor his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu won over 50% of the vote in elections on May 14.