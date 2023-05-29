PM: Unemployment in Armenia dropped from 15.5% to 13% last year

In 2022, unemployment in Armenia decreased to 13 percent compared to 15.5 percent in 2021. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

"Compared to 2018, unemployment in 2022 has decreased by 6 percentage points. In 2018, unemployment was 19 percent. Moreover, in the third quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate in Armenia was 11.6 percent, which is the lowest indicator in the last 14 years," Pashinyan said.

"In December, an absolute record [number] of jobs was registered in the history of Armenia: 704 thousand registered jobs. However, this number is no longer relevant, as 706,294 and 710,150 jobs were registered in March and April 2023, respectively," the Armenian premier added.