News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 29
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.17
EUR
413.78
RUB
4.82
Show news feed
PM: Unemployment in Armenia dropped from 15.5% to 13% last year
PM: Unemployment in Armenia dropped from 15.5% to 13% last year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

In 2022, unemployment in Armenia decreased to 13 percent compared to 15.5 percent in 2021. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his remarks during the debates on the performance of the 2022 state budget at the joint session of the National Assembly committees Monday.

"Compared to 2018, unemployment in 2022 has decreased by 6 percentage points. In 2018, unemployment was 19 percent. Moreover, in the third quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate in Armenia was 11.6 percent, which is the lowest indicator in the last 14 years," Pashinyan said.

"In December, an absolute record [number] of jobs was registered in the history of Armenia: 704 thousand registered jobs. However, this number is no longer relevant, as 706,294 and 710,150 jobs were registered in March and April 2023, respectively," the Armenian premier added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fly Arna launches new direct flights connecting Yerevan to Kuwait
These flights will be operated on Mondays and Thursdays…
 Armenia premier: Traditional agriculture has no future
We have the biggest problem in agriculture because in 2022 we recorded a 0.7 percent decline in this sector…
 Premier: 12.1% economic growth recorded in Armenia in 1st quarter, inflation stabilizing
The tax policy towards large taxpayers has changed considerably…
 Armenia PM: Tax revenues in 2022 increased by 66.35% compared to 2017, by 53% compared to 2018
In 2022, we recorded 12.6 percent economic growth, which is an unprecedentedly high indicator for the last 15 years…
 Armenia economic activity index up 12.2% in January-April
Thus, Armenia's economy has been in the orbit of double-digit growth for 12 consecutive months already...
 Armenia government gives compensation for construction equipment that came under Azerbaijan control last September
In the amount of 773.3 million drams…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos