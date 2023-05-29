Armenia petitions to ECtHR in case into Azerbaijan abduction of 2 Armenia soldiers

The office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters on Sunday petitioned to the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) in the case into the abduction of two Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijan. Hasmik Samvelyan, press officer of the aforesaid office, informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"We have petitioned with a request for the application of an interim measure in order to ensure the right to life of the servicemen. Azerbaijan should submit to the court the conditions of their detention, medical and other documents. When the court sends that request to Azerbaijan, then it will set a deadline for a response," said Samvelyan.

On March 26, communication with two Armenian soldiers supplying food to combat positions was lost. On May 27, their food supply car was found on the inter-positional road, in which was also the weapon of one of these servicemen. On the same day, it became known that they were abducted by Azerbaijanis. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia publicized the names of these soldiers. They are Harutyun Hovagimyan and Karen Ghazaryan.