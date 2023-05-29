News
TASS: Turkey invited to European Political Community summit
TASS: Turkey invited to European Political Community summit
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has been invited to the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) to be held in Moldovan capital Chisinau on Thursday, but the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan must be confirmed by the Turkish authorities, TASS reports, citing the press service of the Council of the European Union.

Turkey is a member of the EPC and, of course, is invited to the Chisinau summit. However, this country itself chooses the level of its representation, therefore, the Turkish authorities should answer the question whether the EPC summit will be the place of President Erdogan's first visit after the elections, noted the aforesaid press service.

Turkey was represented by Erdogan at the first EPC summit held in Prague on October 6 of last year.

Ibrahim Kalin, the spokesman of the Turkish leader, said in Ankara on Monday that Erdogan may break the tradition and instead of the first post-election visits to Azerbaijan and the Turkish occupied northern regions of Cyprus, attend the EPC summit in Moldova.
