Russia MoD records ceasefire violation in Karabakh

The Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to carry out tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. At 30 observation posts, Russian peacekeepers monitor the situation around the clock and oversee the observance of the ceasefire. This is stated in Tuesday’s information bulletin of the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Russia regarding the activities of the peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.
One violation of the ceasefire was recorded in Martakert region. There are no casualties. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides regarding this incident.
Continued cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.