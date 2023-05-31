News
Armenia PM: Can democracy ensure security as well?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


In Armenia today, the most pressing question among the public is whether democracy is capable of ensuring security as well. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his address Wednesday at the Armenian Forum for Democracy being held in Yerevan.

"This is indeed a question to which we believe the answer is positive; but it still needs to be proven. I am convinced that we will be able to give a positive answer to this question," Pashinyan added.

"Yes. Democracy will continue to be the main brand of Armenia. But I hope that it will have related and supporting brands also, one of which will be high economic growth, the second one: peace," the PM said.

"It is this trinity that should serve the very purpose. Our task is the following that under the conditions of freedom and democracy, people in Armenia [should] be prosperous, protected, happy, and able to do what they love," Pashinyan stated.
