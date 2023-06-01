News
Armenia PM attends European Political Community summit in Moldova
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday participated in the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital Chisinau.

The leaders of more than four dozen countries were welcomed at the venue by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, after which the summit began.

Next, a photo session of the participants of this event was held.

Also, Pashinyan participated in a roundtable discussion entitled "Energy, Connection."

In addition, the Armenian PM had conversations with the leaders of a number of countries and the President of the European Council within the framework of the summit.

A five-way meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister, the French President, the German Chancellor, the President of the European Council, and the President of Azerbaijan is also planned in Chisinau today.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
