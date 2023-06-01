Zelenskyy says he is losing hope for Ukraine membership in NATO, EU

The hopes of Ukraine joining the EU and NATO are becoming more distant. This was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the opening of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
He expressed disappointment in that regard.
Zelenskyy believes that European countries that border Russia and do not want to be divided by Russia should become members of the EU and NATO.
As an alternative, the president of Ukraine called the war or the creeping occupation by Russia.
According to him, Belarus and Georgia are being drawn in into this illegality.
Even if the Ukrainians did not hear a positive answer regarding joining the EU and NATO, the hopes of others are diminishing, Zelenskyy noted.