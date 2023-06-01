News
Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan not against future border delimitation based on map of 1975
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenia and Azerbaijan are not against taking the 1975 map as a basis for future border delimitation. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stat this during a meeting Thursday with the Armenian community of Moldova.

He called it another step toward reaffirming the recognition of the territorial integrity of the 29,800 square kilometers of Armenia and the 86,600 square kilometers of Azerbaijan.

"We are ready to open regional communications under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties in connection with the implementation of point 9 of the statement of November 9, 2020," Pashinyan said.

He called the five-party meeting in Moldovan capital Chisinau earlier in the day useful.

Pashinyan said that the matter of mutual recognition of territorial integrity of Armenia and Azerbaijan was discussed on the basis of the 1991 Alma Ata declaration, recognizing the administrative borders of the ex-USSR as their national borders.

The PM of Armenia reiterated that the issue of security and rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in a Baku-Stepanakert dialogue format, and within the framework of international mechanisms.
