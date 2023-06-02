News
China Mining Corporation investment projects’ implementation possibilities in Armenia are discussed (PHOTOS)
China Mining Corporation investment projects’ implementation possibilities in Armenia are discussed (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan on Friday received a delegation from the China National Geological & Mining Corporation (CGM), the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the beginning of the meeting, the guests informed that the CGM is a completely state-owned enterprise, the main activity of which is related to the geological and mining sectors. Major business projects implemented by this corporation include Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Kerobyan, for his part, noted that the mining industry is one of the important branches of Armenia’s economy, and recently the country’s government adopted the strategy for the development of the mining sector, which outlined the main directions of the development of this sector in Armenia.

During the meeting, the possibilities of implementation of investment projects by CGM in Armenia were discussed. Vahan Kerobyan expressed his readiness to assist—within the scope of his ministry's powers—in the successful implementation of this corporation’s projects in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
