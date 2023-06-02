Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkey stated that the "Zangezur corridor” via Armenia will be opened soon.

"The Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan. The work of opening that corridor is proceeding at a fast pace and is nearing completion," said Rashad Mammadov in an interview with TRT Haber.

Continuing the policy of territorial ambitions, the Azerbaijani diplomat stated that "Zangazur is the land that was taken from us in 1920 during the Soviet Union and handed over to Armenia.

“A barrier has been erected, obstacles have been created on the border of Azerbaijan with Turkey," he added.

Saying that the distance between Turkey and Azerbaijan through the “Zangezur corridor” will be reduced to just 38 kilometers, Mammadov emphasized that this corridor is also important for Turkey's trade relations with Asia.

"Turkey will establish a connection between the East and the West," he said.

The Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey added that "the Zangazur corridor project is important for Armenia from the point of view of its own security."