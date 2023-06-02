News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
June 02
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.22
EUR
416.92
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon
Azerbaijan ambassador to Turkey says ‘Zangezur corridor’ via Armenia will open soon
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The ambassador of Azerbaijan to Turkey stated that the "Zangezur corridor” via Armenia will be opened soon.

"The Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor will connect Turkey and Azerbaijan. The work of opening that corridor is proceeding at a fast pace and is nearing completion," said Rashad Mammadov in an interview with TRT Haber.

Continuing the policy of territorial ambitions, the Azerbaijani diplomat stated that "Zangazur is the land that was taken from us in 1920 during the Soviet Union and handed over to Armenia.

“A barrier has been erected, obstacles have been created on the border of Azerbaijan with Turkey," he added.

Saying that the distance between Turkey and Azerbaijan through the “Zangezur corridor” will be reduced to just 38 kilometers, Mammadov emphasized that this corridor is also important for Turkey's trade relations with Asia.

"Turkey will establish a connection between the East and the West," he said.

The Azerbaijani ambassador to Turkey added that "the Zangazur corridor project is important for Armenia from the point of view of its own security."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Baku not going to give up bellicose rhetoric, Azerbaijan MFA confirms
And Azerbaijan does not even hide it...
 Armenia PM chief of staff: Various options being discussed regarding enclaves, no solution yet
“I share the views of my direct superior,” Arayik Harutyunyan told reporters…
 Pashinyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan not against future border delimitation based on map of 1975
"We are ready to open regional communications under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties,” the Armenian premier said…
 Armenia premier: According to Azerbaijan, Armenians should not live in Karabakh at all
Azerbaijan has illegally blocked the Lachin Corridor since December last year….
 Armenian legislature head: We won’t leave their territory where our troops are now if Azerbaijanis don’t leave
There are villages, territories that are under Armenian control…
 Georgia PM: Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks are in region’s interests
Georgia has played and is playing a neutral, impartial role in strengthening stability and peace in our region, Garibashvili told reporters…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos