Armenian community of Bulgaria rejects Armenia's position on Artsakh issue

The council of the Armenian community of Bulgaria is outraged and categorically rejects the statements voiced recently about the recognition of Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan. This is stated in the message of the community.
“We appeal to our people – in the Diaspora and in the Motherland, concerned about the fate of Armenia and Artsakh – to support the sovereignty of Artsakh, the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the will of the Armenians of Artsakh to live peacefully and freely in their land,” the message says.
This came after the statement of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan together with Artsakh. Today, Pashinyan is participating in the inauguration ceremony of the President of Turkey.