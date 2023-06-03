News
RA President and Synopsys Armenia head discuss IT industry development
RA President and Synopsys Armenia head discuss IT industry development
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Yervant Zorian, President of Synopsys Armenia, head of the AGBU-Silicon Valley branch of the Armenian General Benevolent Union.

During the meeting, a number of issues related to the continuous development of IT industry and technological innovations were discussed, the Press Service of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors talked about stimulating interaction between the scientific and educational sphere, the government, the business community and the formation of a common agenda.

The Armenian President expressed his readiness to support initiatives aimed at the development of high-tech industry and technological innovations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
