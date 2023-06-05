FM: We have concerns that there is deliberate attempt to tear off new territories from Armenia

In the last three years, starting from May 21, 2021, the Azerbaijani armed forces have invaded the territory of Armenia several times; and even when there is no case of a large-scale attack, we again saw near Tegh village that there is a misunderstanding. Foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated this during Monday’s debates, at the joint session of the National Assembly committees, on the performance of the 2022 state budget of Armenia.

Opposition MP Gegham Manukyan noted that Armenia has recognized the territorial integrity of Georgia, but—unlike in the case of Azerbaijan—has not announced a respective surface area number, and the border delimitation process was still ongoing.

Responding that Armenia is in friendly relations with Georgia and moving on to the incident recorded near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, FM Mirzoyan added: "Furthermore, in this case, ‘misunderstanding’ is a fairly neutral word and presupposes the absence of bad intentions. But we have concerns that there is also a deliberate attempt to tear off new territories from Armenia; in one case—small, in another case—large, and we are interested in that that boundary line [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] should be specified as clearly as possible and as soon as possible."