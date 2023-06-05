News
Azerbaijan preparing Nakhichevan for ‘Zangezur corridor’ opening
It was noted that for this reason, railway infrastructure will be reconstructed…

The authorities of Azerbaijan are intensively preparing the country’s exclave of Nakhichevan for the opening of the “Zangezur corridor.”

“Opening of Zangazur [(Zangezur)] corridor necessitates the renewal of railway infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it was reflected in the ‘State Program for 2023-2027 on the socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic’ approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,” APA reports.

It was noted that for this reason, railway infrastructure will be reconstructed, and safe, fast, and stable transportation services will be provided.

The matter is about the aforesaid corridor via the territory of Armenia, and latter officially declares that there will be no extraterritorial corridors through its territory. But this does not prevent Azerbaijan from announcing the opening of the aforementioned corridor. Armenia is not mentioned at all in the official statements by the representatives of Azerbaijan.
