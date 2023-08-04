Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Friday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Information System of the Mother See informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Karekin II expressed his appreciation to the ambassador for her service rendered to the Armenian people and the EU efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue.

Also, the Catholicos of All Armenians welcomed the programs being implemented by the EU in various domains in Armenia.

In her turn, Ambassador Wiktorin briefed Karekin II on her activities in Armenia, making a special reference to the efforts being made by the EU Delegation to Armenia in the security, humanitarian, social, and educational domains.

During the conversation, the parties reflected on the importance of a peaceful settlement of the Artsakh conflict, discussed the ways to overcome the humanitarian disaster created there due to the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade, and the security problems in Armenia and Artsakh.