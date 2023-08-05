Hayaqve legislative initiative enters decisive phase

Over 58,000 citizens have joined the legislative initiative Hayaqve, initiative coordinator Avetik Chalabyan stated at a press conference on August 5.
“Hayaqve not only doesn't end with signature collection but also enters a much more decisive and somewhat tense phase. Now we will take a two-week break to summarize, digitize and present the results to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia (CEC). After the results are presented to the CEC, we will resume the campaign to present how we will protect Artsakh so that there is trust,” Chalabyan said.
He noted that working with the ruling faction will be very important, because it is precisely because of them that Artsakh is on the verge of genocide today, and Hayaqve can become a lifeline for them in this regard.