World’s largest Nissan to go out of production

The Nissan Titan frame pickup truck has been manufactured in the US since 2005, but it hasn't gotten as big as its main competitors. It might be replaced by a new electric model.

Nissan will stop production of the Titan pickup. The last of these vehicles will be released in the summer of 2024. The representatives of the Japanese car manufacturer have confirmed this information to The Autopian website.

There are several reasons to end the Nissan Titan production, but the main reason is the low demand for this model.

The second reason for the discontinuation of production of the Nissan Titan is the transformation of the enterprise in Mississippi to the making of electric vehicles. And there might be a new pickup truck among them.