Humanitarian aid still waiting to reach people of Artsakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


This humanitarian convoy is still here waiting to reach people of [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh to meet their very basic needs and to stop hunger. But the [Berdzor] Lachin Corridor, which is the road of life, is still blocked by Azerbaijan for months, Armenian Ambassador-at-Large Edmon Marukyan said on X (former Twitter).

“120,000 people, 2,000 of which are pregnant women, 30,000 are children, 20,000 elderly and 9,000 persons with disabilities are struggling of malnourishment and waiting every day for the Lachin Corridor to be unblocked. 

The International Community, the UN Security Council members in particular, can stop the weaponization of hunger, which is used by Azerbaijan as a leverage for ethnic cleansing and genocide,” he wrote.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
