Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenian reservist, apprehend him: Armenia MoD releases video footage
Azerbaijan soldiers approach Armenian reservist, apprehend him: Armenia MoD releases video footage
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia presented video footage showing how a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces approaches Armenian reservist G. V., who ended up on the Azerbaijani side in yet undetermined circumstances, first, talks to, then apprehends him and takes by car to an unknown direction.

This video footage proves the falsehood of the Azerbaijan MoD statement claiming that a group of Armenian servicemen attempted a sabotage infiltration in the eastern part of the border zone, whose "actions were stopped by shooting."

All the circumstances of G. V. disorienting in the terrain and ending up on the Azerbaijani side are being investigated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
