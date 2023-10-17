Armenia PM to hold joint news conference with European Parliament President

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, who is in Strasbourg, France on a working visit, will hold a joint press conference with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.
Also, Pashinyan will deliver an extensive address at the European Parliament today.
Then the Armenian PM head to the Council of Europe headquarters, where he will meet with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejcinovic Buric; and the leader of the European People's Party leader, Manfred Weber.