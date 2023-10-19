News
PM: More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia
PM: More than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have already left Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society


As of today, more than 3,000 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh have left Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government Thursday.

"I don't want to draw conclusions in connection with this topic. Maybe many of them are going [abroad] to see their relatives, to spend some time, and I hope that we give that message very clearly. And I also call on our sisters and brothers who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to have staying in Armenia as a priority plan.

“We [the Armenian government] are doing everything to assist them in the case when de facto there will be no desire or opportunity to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, our policy is to do everything so that they stay in Armenia. And I call on our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh not to consider emigration from Armenia as a plan for future actions," said Pashinyan.

He recalled that the Armenian government has already allocated more than $100 million, and developed various programs to meet the needs of the Armenians forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

"The political and clear message of all of us shall be that we do not want and urge not to consider the option of emigrating from Armenia, leaving Armenia," said Pashinyan, summing up his remarks.

According to official data, 100,632 forcibly displaced Armenians have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos