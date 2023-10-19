Belgium ambassador: Geopolitical prerequisites have been created for opening of embassy in Armenia

Certain prerequisites for the opening of the Belgian embassy in Armenia have been created; first of all, the geopolitical situation in the region and the world, as well as the desire of the Armenian authorities to get closer to Europe. Belgian ambassador to Armenia Eric De Muynck told reporters about this on Thursday.
In his assessment, the opening of the Belgian embassy in Armenia will contribute also to the development of cultural ties and relations between the two countries in the field of education as well.
"Belgium intends to assist democratic processes in Armenia. Our country wants to participate in the peace process in the region. Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, is Belgian by nationality, he wants to contribute to that process," added the Belgian diplomat.
He noted that the minister of foreign affairs of Belgium confirmed the readiness to provide assistance to Armenia, including in the matter of those Armenians displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.
"We [Belgium] have already started to take concrete steps, we have organized the treatment of three [Armenian] persons in Belgium who were seriously injured during the explosion of the fuel filling station in [Karabakh capital] Stepanakert," emphasized the Belgian ambassador.