Friday
October 20
Joint EU-Armenia Visa Facilitation Committee meeting held
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Joint EU-Armenia Visa Facilitation Committee took place Thursday in the presence of colleagues from the European Commission Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, to discuss progress and remaining challenges on both sides, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

“The key objective of this agreement is to facilitate the contacts between people and businesses. According to latest statistics the number of visas issued to Armenian citizens to EU is increasing with 62 000 visas in 2021 out of which 41% multiple-entry visas,” added the EU delegation to Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
