News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
401.46
EUR
424.95
RUB
4.2
Show news feed
Situation tense at Karabakh representation in Armenia, people storm into building
Situation tense at Karabakh representation in Armenia, people storm into building
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


A group of displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents gathered in front of the Artsakh representation in Armenia, carrying out a protest.

At some point, the situation became tense, and the demonstrators stormed into the building.

Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan, State Minister Artur Harutyunyan, and several other officials are in the building.

The situation inside the building is tense as well, as the protesters wanted to go upstairs  to Shahramanyan.

But after a while, the situation calmed down a little, and the President of Artsakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, came out to meet with those assembled at the courtyard of the building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
What will happen, who will benefit if several thousand Armenians return to Karabakh? Armenia deputy FM responds
Kostanyan stressed that ensuring the right of return of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh should be in the obligations of not only the government of Armenia, but also…
 Protesters and Karabakh ex-official clash outside Artsakh representation in Armenia, some are detained
The protesters tore Karen Shahramanyan’s jacket and tore off his tie…
 President of Karabakh: We must do everything not to jeopardize future fate of Artsakh
The meeting between Samvel Shahramanyan and a group of displaced Artsakh residents ended at the Artsakh representation in Armenia…
 Karabakh president holding closed meeting with several displaced Artsakh residents at Armenia representation
The special police units are guarding the entrance to the room where Samvel Shahramanyan is…
 Czech Rep. Senate adopts resolution on humanitarian needs, situation of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians
The document, in particular, condemns all forms of violence against the population of Karabakh…
 Arman Tatoyan: There are facts on torture by Azerbaijan military during last aggression against Karabakh
“We are currently preparing an additional report,” said the director of the Tatoyan Foundation Center for Law and Justice…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos