Situation tense at Karabakh representation in Armenia, people storm into building

A group of displaced Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) residents gathered in front of the Artsakh representation in Armenia, carrying out a protest.
At some point, the situation became tense, and the demonstrators stormed into the building.
Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan, State Minister Artur Harutyunyan, and several other officials are in the building.
The situation inside the building is tense as well, as the protesters wanted to go upstairs to Shahramanyan.
But after a while, the situation calmed down a little, and the President of Artsakh, Samvel Shahramanyan, came out to meet with those assembled at the courtyard of the building.