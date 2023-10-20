Karabakh president holding closed meeting with several displaced Artsakh residents at Armenia representation

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Samvel Shahramanyan is having a closed meeting with dozens of displaced Artsakh residents in the building of the Artsakh representation in Armenia.

Friday morning a protest started outside the building of the Artsakh representation, after which the situation became tense and a group of demonstrators stormed into the building, demanding a meeting with Samvel Shahramanyan.

The President of Artsakh agreed to come out of the building and answer the questions of those gathered outside. Shahramanyan told them that he cannot talk about many issues there because by doing so, he will endanger the interests of Armenia and Artsakh. Also, he stated that no one can dissolve the Artsakh Republic created by the people. But since the protesters kept interrupting, Samvel Shahramanyan suggested meeting with several dozen displaced Artsakh residents inside the building.

The protest is still in progress, there are police officers both outside and inside the building of the Artsakh representation in Armenia, and the special police units are guarding the entrance to the room where the Artsakh president is.