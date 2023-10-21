News
Armenia introduces housing assistance program for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians
Armenia introduces housing assistance program for forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Economics, Society


A program to help pay for housing and utilities for forcibly displaced residents of [Artsakh] Nagorno-Karabakh has been launched, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Anna Zhamakochyan said in an interview with the government news service.

“This assistance will be received by those who do not have living space in the Republic of Armenia, and those who have living space will receive part of the assistance for the use of utility services in the amount of 10 thousand drams each,” she said.

The Deputy Minister stated that starting from November, she will react more promptly and intends to facilitate the displaced individuals in finding their permanent residences, thereby leaving hotels and other public facilities.
