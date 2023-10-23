France army minister: Armenia needs to be given opportunity to protect its civilian population, borders

It is indispensable to give Armenia the opportunity to protect its civilian population and ensure the protection of its borders. On Monday, we will formalize Armenia's acquisition of a certain amount of weapons from French manufacturers. French Ambassador to Armenia Olivier Decottignies conveyed these words by the French Minister for the Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia had informed that Defense Minister Suren Papikyan left for France Sunday at the invitation of Lecornu.
During last week’s debates on the 2024 state budget held in the French Senate committee, the French Minister for the Armed Forces had announced that France will sell defense weapons to Armenia.