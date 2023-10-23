Vahan Kerobyan, China deputy minister of trade discuss possibility of Armenia membership in AIIB

As part of his visit to China, Armenia's Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan met with Ling Ji, the Vice Minister of Commerce of China, the Ministry of Economy of Armenia informed on Facebook.

A number of matters were discussed, on which agreements were reached during Kerobyan's visit to Beijing in June.

The parties exchanged views on the possibility of engagement of Chinese companies in Armenia's infrastructure, mining, processing industry, high technology, logistics, and several other domains.

A separate reference was made to the chances of Armenia joining the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the prospects of bilateral cooperation in that framework.