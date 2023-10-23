Michael Roth: Armenia society trying to be free of dependence on Russia as much as possible

Armenia’s society is trying to be free of dependence on Russia as much as possible. This conclusion was voiced by Michael Roth, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Bundestag—the German parliament, at the press briefing held in Yerevan on Monday.
The German parliamentarian, however, did not say what exactly this opinion is based on. According to him, the broad cross-sections of Armenia’s society see themselves in a prosperous Europe, and he has never met any resident of Armenia who would like to live the way they live in dictatorial Russia.
According to Roth, he is working so that the EU reach out to Armenia and facilitate all rapprochement attempts. The German lawmaker added that the respective road is long and difficult, but it is worth going.
The MP assured that the EU is committed to ensuring peace in the pan-European area. In this context, he singled out three points: Eastern Europe (Ukraine and Moldova), the Balkans, and the South Caucasus.
"No country is obligated to follow the European path. We are here to find out the views and wishes of the Armenian side, and how to facilitate that,” Roth said.