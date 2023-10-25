News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
October 27
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Melanie Joly: Canada expects Armenia’s territorial integrity to be respected
Melanie Joly: Canada expects Armenia’s territorial integrity to be respected
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Canada supports the territorial integrity of Armenia. Visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly stated this at Wednesday’s joint press conference with Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan, in Yerevan.

The Canadian diplomat stressed the importance of maintaining the principle of non-use of force, and called on the Azerbaijani authorities to respect the rights of the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh to return to their homes.

Joly recalled that the Azerbaijani military aggression of September 19 was preceded by its illegal blockade of Nagorno Karabakh, and said that Canada will increase aid to the Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Answering the question about the chances of imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan, the Canadian FM noted that all options are on the table, they expect the territorial integrity of Armenia to be respected, and they are attentive to this matter.

Also, Melanie Joly informed about her visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, and in memory of the victims of this tragedy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Charles Michel: EU leaders announced they intend to continue mediation on Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
At the summit held in Brussels, they discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, said the President of the European Council…
 Hungary FM does not answer question about vetoing EU statement on Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Peter Szijjarto smoothly pointed the arrows at Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief…
 Armenia deputy FM on Lavrov statement: Those maps were provided to parties by various mediators
We have repeatedly stated that the problem is not the platforms…
 Melanie Joly: EU monitoring mission in Armenia ensures vital stability in South Caucasus.
“Here in Armenia, we're visiting the EUMA,” the Canadian FM noted…
 FM: Armenia's participation in Black Sea power cable project is under consideration
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that there is confidence that the cooperation built on the logic of economic development will be crowned with a positive result…
 Imedi TV: Armenia, Azerbaijan PMs meet in Georgia
The details of the talk are not disclosed…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos