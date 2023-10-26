Canada is first country outside of EU joining its monitoring mission in Armenia

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has visited Jermuk, Armenian, Armenpress reported.
Joly’s first stop in the Armenian town was the operating base of European Union monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA).
“It is a pleasure to be here in Jermuk, looking forward to learning more about the work that has been done by the EU mission which Canada is joining. Canada is the first country outside of EU joining this mission. So, we’ll be talking about the logistics, how we can integrate this important mission which is important to address the humanitarian issues in the region but also the fact that it is important to bring much peace and stability,” the Canadian FM said during a meeting with EUMA observers.
Joly will then visit Armenian military outposts.
Also, she will meet with the Armenian forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.