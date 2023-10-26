News
ՀայEngРус
ՀայEngРус
Armenia-EU Joint Readmission Committee 9th meeting held
Armenia-EU Joint Readmission Committee 9th meeting held
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The ninth session of the Armenia-EU Joint Readmission Committee was held Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the MFA and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia, the European Commission, the EU delegation to Armenia, embassies of the EU member states, as well as FRONTEX.

The meeting was co-chaired by Armen Ghazaryan, the Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia, and Silvena Pesta, the Head of Unit of the Irregular Migration and Returns of the Directorate General for Migration and Home Affairs of the European Commission.

The parties discussed the status of bilateral implementation of the Armenia-EU readmission agreement, the statistics on readmission issues, as well as other technical and substantive issues aimed at further increasing the effectiveness of the implementation of the agreement.

The sides touched upon the currently ongoing state reintegration assistance program and the work undertaken towards improving the system of voluntary return and reintegration to Armenia. The European side, in its turn, commended the effective cooperation with the Armenian side.

The parties agreed to continue the active steps towards the further implementation of the Armenia-EU readmission agreement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
