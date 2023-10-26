News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Armenia PM at Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum: Without roads it will be very difficult to build peace
Armenia PM at Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum: Without roads it will be very difficult to build peace
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


We all know the phrase "Silk Road" from school textbooks. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in his address at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum Thursday. 

“Many people, I am sure, do not remember many details about the historical holes and events of the Silk Road times. But the historical term ‘Silk Road’ is associated in all of our minds with prosperity, peace, development, cooperation, because the Silk Road crossed through many countries and settlements, and these roads were used to create human, cultural, economic and political ties, were a means for the peoples and the countries to better know one another,” Pashinyan added.

He stressed that, “People transported not only goods through those roads, but also stories, customs, traditions, knowledge, skills. The road connects not only countries and cities, but also people, and hence, while a vibrant, active road is a sign of cooperation, peace, and success, then closed roads are an indication of problems.”

“We know this through our own example. Our roads are open with two of our four neighbors, which indicates that our relationships with them are friendly. Our roads are closed with two of our neighbors, The roads with two of our neighbors are closed, which is clearly telling of existing difficulties in the relationships. But I did not come today to tell about our difficult relations, rather I am here to say that without roads it will be very difficult to build peace,” the Armenian PM said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Minister briefs Belgium envoy on Armenia high-tech infrastructure (PHOTOS)
High-tech industry minister Robert Khachatryan, received the new Belgian ambassador, Eric De Muynck…
 Russia official: Armenia does not yet have final position on ‘Zangezur corridor’ issue
Deputy PM Alexey Overchuk commented on the matter of Armenia's participation in the North-South international transport corridor project…
 Armenia premier: ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project would bring enormous benefits to all countries of our region
“Obviously, our region, the South Caucasus, needs peace,”  Nikol Pashinyan stated in his address at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum Thursday…
 Armenia PM: We are now working on draft peace and relations’ normalization treaty with Azerbaijan
Pashinyan addressed at the Tbilisi Silk Road International Forum…
 Armenia PM: There will be ‘crossroads of peace’ English brochure and video where possible routes will be presented
Pashinyan added that they tried to endow this project with all attributes…
 Armenia economy minister on North-South road corridor: It can’t be said that there aren't security issues
But this is a matter of the overall geopolitical situation…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos