News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
October 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
402.55
EUR
424.77
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Caucasian leopard spotted in Armenia’s Zangezur Biosphere Complex
Caucasian leopard spotted in Armenia’s Zangezur Biosphere Complex
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


A Caucasian leopard was spotted in the Zangezur Biosphere Complex of Armenia, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"As most people know, leopards leave scent marks in certain parts of their habitat to alert potential rivals or mates of their presence. It is noteworthy that in some protected areas of Armenia there are places where more than one leopard often visits. Thus, a ‘silent communication’ takes place between them at these points," reads the respective statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Researchers identify world’s most voracious predator
The problem is that the majority of animal killings are not caused by necessity, but by culture, the scientists stated…
 Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ grizzly bear again
As a result of the monitoring carried out jointly with the reserve and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Armenia…
 Photo ‘traps’ of Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve ‘capture’ Neo the leopard again (PHOTOS)
The leopard is included in the Red Book of Armenia and the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature…
 Lynx ‘poses’ for camera at Armenia’s Khosrov Forest State Reserve
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Armenia Office posted a video…
 World's loneliest lion rescued from cage after 15 years in Armenia: It's waiting to return home to South Africa
The animal spent five years alone and silent in the miserable conditions...
 Researchers determine which animal kills people the most
Between frightening movies like "Jaws" and tales about deadly animal encounters, some fear the wild animal kingdom because of potential danger…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos