Caucasian leopard spotted in Armenia’s Zangezur Biosphere Complex

A Caucasian leopard was spotted in the Zangezur Biosphere Complex of Armenia, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"As most people know, leopards leave scent marks in certain parts of their habitat to alert potential rivals or mates of their presence. It is noteworthy that in some protected areas of Armenia there are places where more than one leopard often visits. Thus, a ‘silent communication’ takes place between them at these points," reads the respective statement.