Pashinyan: Current world order’s collapse is serious threat to Armenia

The collapse of the current world order is a serious threat to Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday.
"However, competent management of these threats can create no less serious opportunities for our state," added Pashinyan.
According to him, the international situation has considerably worsened in the past two years, and the possibility of a nuclear war has become a serious topic of discussion among experts and politicians.
"In order to manage the threats facing Armenia, we need to carry out intellectual, hierarchical work, the key objective of which is self-realization, the analysis of the key aspects of the work of our 30-year-old state.
"What is independence for us? What is our collective understanding of independence and sovereignty? What tool is statehood for us? And what purpose do we need it to serve? These are questions whose political, expert public discussion is a national security agenda. Adjusting the conceptual foundations of our statehood is key to ensuring our vitality, competitiveness in the changing world," the Armenian premier said.