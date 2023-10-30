News
Armenia PM: 3 main principles of signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan have been agreed upon
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The three main principles have been agreed upon which can contribute to the establishment of peace and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday.

According to him, if the two parties follow those principles, the signing of a peace treaty between them will become real.

"The first principle is that Armenia and Azerbaijan must recognize each other's territorial integrity. What is more, with the understanding that the territory of Armenia comprises 29,800 square kilometers, and that of Azerbaijan—86,600," Pashinyan added.

And the second principle, in his words, is that the Almaty declaration, according to the plan, shall become the political basis for border delimitation and future demarcation of the national borders of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The third principle is the opening of all regional communications. According to the assurance of the Armenian PM, this shall be done in accordance with the principles of sovereignty, justice, and mutual respect of legislation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
