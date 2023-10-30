Armenia premier: I hope arrangements for opening border with Turkey will be implemented in near future

Yerevan hopes that the arrangements on the reopening of borders between Armenia and Turkey will be implemented soon. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Monday.

"I hope that in the near future we will see the implementation of the arrangements that were made as a result of the meetings of the special envoys of Armenia and Turkey," said Pashinyan.

According to the Armenian PM, the Armenia-Turkey border shall be reopened at this phase for citizens of third countries and holders of diplomatic passports.

Also, Pashinyan noted that in addition to political arrangements, considerable infrastructural work was also done in this regard.