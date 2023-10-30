News
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey 
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey 
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has been registered in the southeast of Turkey in Kahramanmaras province, RIA Novosti reports citing the local disaster management authority (AFAD).

Earth tremors were registered on the evening of October 30 in Goksun region.

The origin of the earthquake was at a depth of 7.07 kilometers.

On February 6, powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6 occurred with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in the south-east of Turkey. The death toll from the earthquakes reached 50.5 thousand people.
