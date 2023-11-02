News
Friday
November 03
Pashinyan: Quite a large flow of forcibly displaced people from Karabakh are applying for Armenia citizenship
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


There is already quite a large flow, our sisters and brothers forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh are applying for obtaining Armenian citizenship. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during Thursday’s Cabinet session of the Armenian government.

"Our policy is that if those displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh will not have an objective opportunity to return to Nagorno-Karabakh, our wish is that they all stay in Armenia, live and work here.

"Of course, naturally, we expected that process to happen. Our task is to organize that process as quickly as possible.

"Of course, there are some legislative nuances that must be maintained. Here also all of us—the government and state bodies—must work as quickly as possible, but, also, we expect some patience from our brothers and sisters forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh, so that everything goes right, we proceed with legal procedures so that we don’t cause legal problems due to speediness. That process will go as normal.

"Also, I am thankful that people understand that everything must be precise from a legal point of view. I am convinced that it will be like that," said the Armenian PM.

"In the future, also already as a result of obtaining [Armenian] citizenship and [residency] status [in Armenia], we should think [about] what system we are introducing, what principles should be used for the payment of pensioners' pensions," Pashinyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
