Ararat Mirzoyan: We may have good news soon on opening of Armenia-Turkey land border

The process of normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations is very important to Armenia. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.
He reminded that he met the Turkish FM in Tehran, he had met also with the former Turkish FM, and there are special representatives of Armenia and Turkey to normalize relations between the two countries.
"There is a process, there is talk about the normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations. I want to express optimism by saying that at least our arrangement regarding the [re]opening of the Armenia-Turkey interstate land border for a special group of people for now—that is, the citizens of Armenia and Turkey with diplomatic passports and all citizens of third countries—here we may have good news in the near future," Mirzoyan said.
The FM added that Armenia is interested in having normalized relations with all its four neighbors.