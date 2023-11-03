News
Mirzoyan: I know of about 200 square kilometers of Armenia territory that is under Azerbaijan control now
Mirzoyan: I know of about 200 square kilometers of Armenia territory that is under Azerbaijan control now
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


About 200 square kilometers of Armenia are under the control of Azerbaijan. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated about this during the debates on the draft 2024 state budget at the joint meeting of parliamentary standing committees in the National Assembly of Armenia Friday.

"We have Republic of Armenia territory that is under the control of Azerbaijan since the 1990s, and we have [it] now [as well]. I know of about 200 square kilometers of such territory that is under the control of Azerbaijan," the Armenian FM noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
