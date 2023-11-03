Armenia deputy FM responds to Russia MFA spox: Such assessment does not correspond to reality

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Paruyr Hovhannisyan believes that the Russian side has not accurately assessed the meeting of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, with Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, at the Malta forum.
"That platform is the platform of security secretaries. I wouldn't say that it was dedicated to the issue of Ukraine; it had a broader agenda. I believe that such an assessment does not correspond to reality," Hovhannisyan told reporters.
Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, had stated that Moscow views Yerevan's participation in the forum on Ukraine in Malta as a demonstrative anti-Russian gesture by Armenia.