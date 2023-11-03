What political message Russia sends by opening consulate in Syunik Province? Armenia deputy FM comments

The message from all countries is the same: to be represented in Syunik. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan told this to reporters Friday in the National Assembly, addressing the question of what message Russia wants to send by opening a consulate in Syunik Province of Armenia.
"Countries open consulates [in other countries] taking into account community, economic, and political interests, etc. The circumstances are the same as in the case of Iran; France has announced it. I believe there will be an increase in attention [towards Armenia] from other countries as well," said Hovhannisyan.
And regarding the remark that in the case of Iran and France, statements are being made about protecting Armenia's territorial integrity, whereas what the political message is of the Russian side, the Armenian deputy FM said: "The opening of a consulate also contains a political component in it. But here it’s about decentralized cooperation, economic interests, possible corresponding energy transport projects. The political component is that there is an interest in this region—with all its consequences."